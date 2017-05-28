Nordine Taleb Takes Unanimous Decision Win Over Oliver Enkamp

Oliver Enkamp couldn’t find an answer for the more experienced Nordine Taleb.

Bout number two on the main card of UFC Fight Night 109 featured a clash in the welterweight division. Enkamp and Taleb did battle inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden.

Taleb landed a leg kick to get the bout started. Enkamp threw a spinning back kick to the body. He checked a leg kick. He went for a spinning wheel kick, but missed. “The Future” drove his opponent towards the fence. He took Taleb down and moved to side control.

Taleb got back up, but was dropped by a shot. The fight resumed standing. A knee to the body was there for Enkamp. The two traded knees to the body in the clinch. Taleb got a takedown. Enkamp went for an armbar, but couldn’t find anything. He kept threatening off his back until the horn sounded.

Early in the second stanza, Enkamp already threw out some fancy kicks. He got nailed on the chin clean, but he stood standing. Another spinning wheel kick attempt missed for Enkamp. Taleb stuffed a takedown attempt. A scramble saw Taleb reverse a position and he got side control. He got the back of Enkamp, but eventually had to settle for guard. He held top control until the end of the round.

The final frame was underway and Enkamp landed a right head kick. A leg kick was there for Taleb and he sprawled on a takedown attempt. Enkamp’s kick was caught, but he landed a punch. Taleb changed levels and scored a takedown. Enkamp went for a guillotine choke. He tried to use it to get back to his feet, but couldn’t do so. “The Future” kept trying to go for submissions, but the final horn sounded.

All three judges scored the fight for Taleb.

Final Result: Nordine Taleb def. Oliver Enkamp via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)