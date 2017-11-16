Oddsmakers Release Early Betting Lines For Nate Diaz vs. Tyron Woodley

Even though this fight hasn’t been officially announced just yet, early betting odds have been released.

That fight is Nate Diaz potentially challenging Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 219. Yes, there’s a chance that the UFC veteran will make a return to the octagon and not fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, Diaz’s strength and conditioning coach Jose Garcia sparked a ton of speculation when he decided to post on Instagram that suggested that Diaz has started training once again for the upcoming fight.

Then, ESPN.com reported that the promotion has considered booking Diaz in a title fight against Woodley and Diaz is up for the bout.

This leads us to online sportsbook Bovada releasing the betting odds for the potential fight. Here are the odds:



Tyron Woodley -260 (5/13)



Nate Diaz +200 (2/1)



To break it down, if this fight is actually booked, then Woodley is a sizeable favorite, requiring a $260 bet to win $100.

Diaz would have a considerable height advantage (6-foot to 5-9) and a reach advantage (77 inches to 74) against Woodley. However, it has to be taken into account that Diaz hasn’t fought in 15 months. His last fight came when he suffered a majority decision loss in a rematch with Conor McGregor at UFC 202.



On the flip side, Woodley has gone six straight bouts without a loss since August 2014, which includes two successful title defenses over Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia.