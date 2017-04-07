NYSAC Exec Reacts To Daniel Cormier Weigh-in Debacle

UFC 210 is set to take place tomorrow night live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Buffalo, New York. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Daniel Cormier and No. 1-contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

The early weigh-ins for the event took place this morning and there was quite a bit of drama, specifically surrounding “DC”.

With just minutes to spare, Cormier weighed in over the light heavyweight limit at 206.2 pounds. He then left only to return a few minutes later and weigh in at 205 pounds.

Many were confused at the situation, as it was unclear if Cormier was even allowed to weigh in twice. Also, many said that the champion had his hands on a towel during his second attempt, which may have affected the result.

Check out the reaction of an NYSAC (New York State Athletic Commission) executive below courtesy of MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani and ESPN’s Brett Okamoto:

Here’s NYSAC executive director Tony Giardina explaining why Cormier was allowed to weigh in twice: pic.twitter.com/vxzpcnrT9y — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 7, 2017

What do you make of the situation?