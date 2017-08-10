NSAC Set To Vote On Eight-Ounce Gloves For Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

The fight is looming. Fans have been waiting for months for the boxing showdown between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Now, we are just a few short weeks away.

Recently, Mayweather brought up the idea of wearing lighter gloves for his upcoming bout with McGregor. Many believed that this was just an angle from Mayweather in order to sell and hype the fight. Keep in mind that the Nevada State Athletic Commission didn’t even allow gloves below ten ounces for fights at 154 pounds.

Although the idea might sound silly, it could be happening as both Mayweather and McGregor are on board with it. The NSAC is also on board as they are set to vote on the fighters being able to wear eight-ounce gloves for their fight, according to Boxing Scene (and confirmed by MMA Fighting). NSAC head Bob Bennett confirmed that the vote would take place on August 16th.

Keep in mind that eight-ounce gloves are generally used for fights that take place at 135 pounds or below in boxing. For fights that range from 135 and 147 pounds, either eight or ten-ounce gloves can be used. Anything about 147 is supposed to be 10 only. With both sides open to the change of the glove size, the commission is open to it as well. It will be interesting to see how things turn out.

The biggest fight of the year is set to go down on August 26th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will air on pay-per-view and is expected to be the most lucrative prize fight of all time.