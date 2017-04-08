NSAC Schedules Re-Hearing For Nate Diaz UFC 202 Water Bottle Incident

It’s now time for Nate Diaz to get his re-hearing regarding the water bottle throwing incident that occurred last August, involving Conor McGregor prior to the pair’s clash at UFC 202 in Las Vegas, after ‘The Notorious One’s’ punishment was reduced last month.

Diaz’s re-hearing is scheduled for Wednesday (April 12, 2017) in Las Vegas per an announcement from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) yesterday. McGregor’s fine for the ordeal was reduced from $75,000 and 50 hours of community service, all the way down to $25,000 and 25 hours of community service.

All this stemmed form a UFC 202 pre-fight press conference in which some heated words were exchanged by McGregor and Diaz from across the Copperfield Theater in Vegas, after Diaz abruptly left in the midst of the event, leading to water bottles and Monster Energy cans being thrown across the theatre.

Diaz was docked $50,000 (2.5%) of his fight purse and handed 50 hours of community service, much similar to the punishment McGregor received. The Irishman’s fine, however, was much more due to his larger fight purse.

This may not be the last time the two brash rivals cross paths, however, as a trilogy bout is highly-anticipated to conclude their epic saga. Diaz subbed in for an injured Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 196 back in March of last year, defeating McGregor via second round submission in their first ever meeting.

Five months later they rematched at UFC 202 where McGregor took home a majority decision win after an epic 25-minute contest. Now that McGregor holds the 155-pound title around his waist, a weight division where Diaz is ranked No. 8 in the world, their third and final bout could be the biggest of them all.