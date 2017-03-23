NSAC Director: Conor McGregor’s Fine Settlement & Mayweather Bout ‘Completely Separate Issues’

Yesterday (Wed. March 22, 2017) the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) reached a settlement with UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor on his bottle-throwing incident back in August leading up to his rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in Vegas.

McGregor’s original fine was set at $150,000 and 50 hours of community service. After yesterday’s hearing, however, the commission settled on a $25,000 fine and 25 hours of community service. With ‘The Notorious One’s’ recent involvement in talks of a possible boxing super fight with Floyd Mayweather many wonder if the settlement could be related.

According to NSAC chief Bob Bennett, however, the two are completely separate issues (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“They’re completely two separate issues,” Bob Bennett said. “Those fights have to be approved,” Bennett added. “It wasn’t an issue that we were even looking at.”

When asked about possibly hosting the potential boxing bout between ‘Money’ and McGregor, Bennett expressed great interest in the idea. He also stated that the commission would ‘certainly’ approve and sanction the bout between the two adversaries:

“That’s certainly a fight that we would approve and have in Vegas,” Bennett said. “Who wouldn’t want to regulate the two best fighters at 150 pounds in their respective unarmed combat fields? Mayweather’s a phenomenal fighter, and so is McGregor. Sure, that’s a fight we would approve.”

Although Bennett is excited about the possibility of hosting the boxing bout in Vegas, he reiterated the fact that it had nothing to do with what went down in the settlement between McGregor and the commission: