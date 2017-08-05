Niko Price Stops Alan Jouban Early in Mexico City

Alan Jouban (15-6) couldn’t find an answer for the relentless pressure of Niko Price (10-0, 1 NC).

Jouban and Price fought on the main card of UFC Fight Night 114 inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

Price opened the fight with a leg kick. He moved forward, but swing at air. Jouban got in a right hand. Price dropped Jouban and finished him off on the ground. The referee had a bit of an awkward stoppage, but Jouban was on wobbly legs and few would argue that Jouban was out of it.

Final Result: Niko Price def. Alan Jouban via TKO (Strikes) – R1, 1:44