Newly-Signed Justin Gaethje Wants ‘Scariest Lightweight Possible’ In UFC Debut

Last week news arrived that former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champ Justin Gaethje was in negotiations to finally debut in the UFC.

His manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed that talks were underway, but nothing was official between the undefeated, Colordado-based “Highlight” and the world’s foremost MMA promotion.

Apparently that has changed, however, as Gaethje revealed on his official Twitter account late last night that he has signed his UFC contract and wants the ‘scariest lightweight possible’:

@ufc Lets C one of the "big league boys" put me to sleep. I want the scariest lightweight possible first. This 0 has to go! Contract signed — Justin Gaethje ???????? (@Justin_Gaethje) May 4, 2017

Gaethje is 17-0, winning all but three of his fights by knockout or submission. The fast-paced, hard-charging “Highlight” defended his WSOF championship five times after winning it in January 2014, adding a split decision win over longtime UFC veteran Marvin Guillard in the process.

Now that he’s in the UFC, the brutal finisher didn’t waste any time in setting his sights on one of the more dangerous competitors in the stacked but dormant 155-pound fray, replying to a fan that he hoped the surging striker Edson Barboza was ‘first to go’:

@aaronbronsteter Eeny meeny miney moe, I hope barboza is the first to go. — Justin Gaethje ???????? (@Justin_Gaethje) May 4, 2017

There’s no doubt that the brutal Muay Thai stylist will add some energy to a division in need of it despite its stacked roster as top draws Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Nate Diaz are all out of action for one reason or another.

Who should he fight first?