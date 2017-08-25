New McGregor vs. Malignaggi Footage Released – Did Conor ‘Win Again’?

In the time leading up to tomorrow night’s (Aug. 26, 2017) boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, much of the attention has been focused on the rivalry between McGregor and former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi.

McGregor brought Malignaggi into his camp as a sparring partner, but Malignaggi left after photos were leaked indicating that McGregor was getting the better of him.

Matters only got worse when UFC President Dana White released video of the two sparring, including a clip of what Team McGregor has labeled a knockdown.

Now, just a day away from the fight between Mayweather and McGregor, another short clip of the “Notorious” one and Malignaggi has been released via Fancy Combat:



What do you make of this video?