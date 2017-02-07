New Broadcast Team Set For UFC 208 Pay-Per-View

ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 19: (R-L) UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Mike Goldberg speak on camera during the FOX UFC Saturday event at the Amway Center on April 19, 2014 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Exit ‘Goldie’, enter Anik.

After the UFC laid off longtime color commentator Mike Goldberg from his coveted position alongside Joe Rogan, the time has now come for Jon Anik to step up to the plate on pay-per-view (PPV) commentary duties. Alongside Rogan and Anik, however, will sit light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier as well.

This Saturday’s (February 11, 2017) UFC 208 PPV from Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center will serve as the trio’s debut according to Ariel Helwani on Twitter:

The headliner for the event will be for the inaugural female featherweight title between former 135-pound champ Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie. The co-main event will see the return of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva who takes on No. 8-ranked Derek Brunson.

How do you feel about the commentary trio of Rogan, Anik, and Cormier?

