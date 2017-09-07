Neil Magny Wants Title Shot With Dominant UFC 215 Victory

Neil Magny feels that with an impressive victory over former UFC 155-pound champ Rafael dos Anjos this weekend (Sat. September 9, 2017) he’ll be ready for a nod at the 170-pound throne.

Coming off months of recovery from back an neck injuries Magny is ready to compete in his first fight of the year. During a recent interview in a media scrum, Magny explained that he believes with a dominant win over the Brazilian he could be en-route to a shot at welterweight champ Tyron Woodley (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I feel great for a potential title shot after this win,” Magny said. “The biggest thing is to focus on beating dos Anjos first, but I’m pretty sure a title shot is within reach with an impressive performance against dos Anjos.”

While Magny was out nursing injuries, he was being called out by several up-and-coming stars in the welterweight division. Magny joked that it felt good to have some job security after getting cleared by a doctor: