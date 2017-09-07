Neil Magny Wants Title Shot With Dominant UFC 215 Victory

Neil Magny feels that with an impressive victory over former UFC 155-pound champ Rafael dos Anjos this weekend (Sat. September 9, 2017) he’ll be ready for a nod at the 170-pound throne.
Coming off months of recovery from back an neck injuries Magny is ready to compete in his first fight of the year. During a recent interview in a media scrum, Magny explained that he believes with a dominant win over the Brazilian he could be en-route to a shot at welterweight champ Tyron Woodley (quotes via MMA Mania):
“I feel great for a potential title shot after this win,” Magny said. “The biggest thing is to focus on beating dos Anjos first, but I’m pretty sure a title shot is within reach with an impressive performance against dos Anjos.”
While Magny was out nursing injuries, he was being called out by several up-and-coming stars in the welterweight division. Magny joked that it felt good to have some job security after getting cleared by a doctor:
“I was like man, I haven’t fought in six months, and you guys have the biggest wins of your careers and the first thing you bring up is me!” he said. “On the other side of it, it made me feel pretty good knowing I had some job security once I got cleared by a doctor.”