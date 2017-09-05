Nate Diaz Trolls Conor McGregor Over ‘Bulls**t’ Mayweather Loss

It appears a third Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz fight could be heading our way very soon.

UFC lightweight champion McGregor teased a trilogy fight with Diaz after his 10th-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring on August 26, but it’s not as if the fight needed confirmation that it was actually going to happen. No – it was only a matter of time after the two rivals engaged in quite possibly the most popular rivalry in UFC history when they split a pair of fights at UFC 196 and UFC 202 last year.

“The Notorious” went on to win the UFC lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez and face Mayweather, yet Diaz has been on the sidelines awaiting his third and final payday against the outspoken Irish megastar. Now that the bout appears on the near horizon, however, Diaz is making his presence known.

The popular anti-hero took to Instagram earlier today to blast McGregor for his loss to Mayweather, calling the fight “overpromotion bullshit”: