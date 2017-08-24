Nate Diaz Gives Conor McGregor ‘Great Chance’ Against Floyd Mayweather

Nate Diaz is kind of ticked off at the fact that so many are quick to count Conor McGregor out against Floyd Mayweather this weekend (Sat. August 26, 2017) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Diaz was recently a guest on the “Against All Odds with Cousin Sal” podcast to talk about this weekend’s blockbuster event, and stated that he thinks his former opponent has a ‘great chance’ at beating Mayweather (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I think he has a great chance,” Diaz said. “I’ve fought the top pros in the fight game, the best fighters in the world, and done better than a lot of them,” Diaz said. “I fought Conor for 25 minutes, I believe he’s definitely going to have a chance. Fighting and beating the best boxer pound for pound in the world right now? That’s another story but a fight’s a fight and we’re going to have to watch and see what happens. Hopefully it will be a hell of a fight.”

The Stockton Native was reluctant to pick a side between Mayweather or McGregor, however, there is definitely one side he’s not on – and that’s the UFC’s:

“It’s crazy because, I’m not on the MMA side, I won’t tell you I’m on Floyd’s side or Conor’s side but I’ll tell you whose side I’m not on, I’m definitely not on the UFC’s side, you know what I’m saying?” Diaz said. “The boxers, every f*cking pro boxer is saying something and all this criticism, and I think it’s a better option is to keep your opinion out of it.”

If McGregor is able to pull off, arguably, the biggest upset in all of sports, it will leave those who have counted out the UFC lightweight champ looking silly. Diaz says the ignorance being displayed by boxing purists is crazy, because anything can happen in a high-level fight:

“What happens when Conor wins, let’s say he wins, and all this sh*t these boxers talk, aww all this sh*t, oh you thought you knew but you don’t know sh*t because you say stuff like he doesn’t stand a chance. They should know, being fighters, in a fight, everyone stands a chance, and if they’re saying that there’s no chance, that’s a problem. “The ignorance is crazy,” Diaz continued, “because no one actually knows except for a fighters like me and my brother who have sparred with the high-level pros. I know if I went into a fight like that, I’d be like ‘don’t ever count me out, watch me win this sh*t,’ so I’ve got to believe that the more people talk like that, gives him more of a chance of having more and more motivation. That makes things more entertaining, more interesting.”

The prop bet of whether or not Diaz will walk out with Mayweather was also brought up, and the former Ultimate Fighter winner claimed he didn’t even know you could bet on such a thing: