Nate Diaz Slapped With Lawsuit By Former Agents

Nate Diaz may have made the biggest payday of his career for his majority decision loss to Conor McGregor at last August’s UFC 202, but apparently his former agent is still trying to get his cut.

That’s according to a recent report from TMZ Sports, who revealed that Diaz’ former representation The Ballengee Group, who filed a lawsuit in District Court seeking more than $1 million in damages from the fan favorite Stockton slugger:

“The Ballengee Group filed a lawsuit in District Court in Dallas claiming they had worked with Nate since 2014 and hammered out deals on several big fights including Rafael Dos Anjos, Michael Johnson and the first McGregor fight at UFC 196. But Ballengee claims things got icy between the two sides in July 2016 — right after sealing the deal for Nate to fight Conor at UFC 202 in August. Ballengee claims Nate “unexpectedly” fired them — and never paid them their cut for the UFC 202 fight, which was reportedly the biggest UFC pay-per-view ever at the time. According to the suit, filed by attorney Jason Friedman, Ballengee is demanding more than $1 MILLION in damages.”

Ouch. We’ll wait and see if the lawsuit actually has legs and Diaz’ firing was justified, but with his octagon return currently unknown and looking more uncertain with each day, the younger Diaz may find himself fighting again.

Of course, that’s what UFC fans want, but it’s something Diaz has shown little interest in save for a trilogy match with McGregor after believing himself to have won the rematch at UFC 202.

That’s an entirely plausible possibility if and when McGregor does return to MMA after his lucrative boxing match with Floyd Mayweather on August 26, as there probably isn’t much bigger of a fight the UFC could book than McGregor vs. Diaz III for the 155-pound championship.

We’ll see if Diaz will have to pay up his old agents, but if he gets his desired third fight with McGregor, he’ll be able to afford it.