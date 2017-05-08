Nate Diaz: Right Now, I Don’t Want To Fight Nobody

If you thought a title fight would be enough to draw Nate Diaz back to the Octagon you’re wrong.

According to a report from ESPN, Diaz, who hasn’t competed since suffering a majority decision loss to Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 202 last August, was recently offered an interim lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson at July 8’s UFC 213.

The offer, however, didn’t excite the Stockton native:

“If you’re trying to pull me out of a normal life right now, I’m not doing it for a fake title at 155 pounds,” Diaz said. “I told them I’d take the fight at 165 pounds, no belt. I’m not interested in losing a bunch of weight for no reason.” “We never talked after that,” Diaz said. “It’s really not a problem for me, though. You’re trying to call me out of my life. I didn’t call you begging for a fight. I’m fine with taking a fight, but I’m telling you what it’s going to take.”

Diaz is without question one of the biggest stars in the sport today and he believes that titles and rankings are simply a ‘manipulation’:

“Titles are manipulation,” Diaz said. “Titles and rankings are a controlling method. They want you to think you need a title to feel like you’re worth anything. I think, if you’re worth something, you’re worth something. “You start believing in that title theory, you’ll be chasing one forever and living delusional.”

At the end of the day, Diaz is willing to fight if he feels as if he’s being compensated correctly. If not, the former lightweight title challenger doesn’t ‘want to fight nobody’:

“If they call me with a nonsense fight, my number is $20 million,” Diaz said. “You call me with a fight that won’t do me any good, you need to pay me $20 million just to hear that bulls—. “I have a contract, but that’s only for when I want to fight. That’s how that works, right? Right now, I don’t want to fight nobody.”

Do you agree with Diaz’s attitude as of late?