Nate Diaz Reacts To ‘Lying F****r’ Dana White

Nate Diaz is not happy with UFC President Dana White.

Recently White has stated that the Diaz brothers are tough to work with when it comes to negotiating for their next bout, as fans wait for an announcement on both Nate and Nick’s next Octagon appearance. White has stated he’s offered Diaz a number of fights since his last outing against UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor, but the Stockton Native wasn’t hearing any of it.

Diaz took to Twitter to respond to these claims, calling the UFC President a liar after his recent remarks:

This fucker can't stop making shit up about me and I haven't been offered any fights except the one Iaughed at ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/7gRskEXEP9 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 20, 2017

Diaz was reportedly offered a fight with former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, to which Diaz responded to ‘Lol at your fight’ on Twitter. Diaz comes off of back-to-back fights against McGregor which made him the biggest paydays of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The Ultimate Fighter Season Five winner (TUF 5) now has a new standard for pay when it comes to negotiating fights now, most likely being the reason negotiations between he and the promotion have stifled.