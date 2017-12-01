Nate Diaz Reacts To Dana White’s Claim About Not Being Offered Tyron Woodley Fight

Nate Diaz Reacts To Dana White’s Claim About Not Being Offered Tyron...

Nate Diaz has taken to social media to finally respond to UFC President Dana White over a recent fight rumor.

It’s been well documented that there was a rumored fight between Diaz and UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 219 over the past few weeks.

Diaz didn’t let his fans down with his comments as it was a classic Diaz response.

Earlier this week, the UFC President stated to media reporters during a media scrum in Las Vegas on Tuesday that the promotion shot down the idea of this potential bout at the upcoming event by saying that the bout makes no sense from a divisional perspective.

He also added that “Nate Diaz has turned down a fight with everybody on the roster.”

This led to Woodley responding right away to White’s comments by saying, “Why would I get in camp, and why would Nate give a $15 million purse request if there was no fight? It’s obvious they haven’t found their blockbuster headliner yet. This was a reality, and they know it. The inability to come to financial terms with Nate killed it.”

Moving along to Thursday night, Diaz went to his official Instagram account to give his side of the story. The video featured White’s comments, then a video of Diaz giving White the infamous Stockton Slap.

He also wrote in the caption, “shutup bitch, your both thirsty … and why is u lying.” on his Instagram.

Shutup bitch. Your both thirsty …. And why is u lying 😎 A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Nov 30, 2017 at 2:12pm PST

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor back at UFC 202 last August when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

Diaz’s camp continues to say that he will only fight again for an eight-figure payday.