Nate Diaz Predicts How Conor Would Do Against Floyd Mayweather

Having gone seven rounds between two separate blockbuster for fights with Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz may have some insight on “The Notorious” in a super fight with Floyd Mayweather.

While Diaz went 1-1 against the current lightweight champion, the Irish superstar has set his sights on a boxing match with the legendary undefeated Mayweather. “Money” Mayweather even appeared on ESPN’s Sportscenter detailing his terms of a potential mega fight between MgGregor and Mayweather.

When recently asked who would win the match-up, Diaz surprisingly gave the Irishman a decent chance at getting the job done against Mayweather.

“I think it’s a big publicity stunt, but my take on a boxing match between the two — I think McGregor’s got a good chance to make something happen in (the first) two or three rounds,” Diaz said on “CSN Fights.” “But I think he’s got an amateur style where he’s only got good movement, good punches for 6, 8 minutes, and I think that’s too amateur for Mayweather. I’m just saying he’s got a puncher’s chance — if anything.”

Mayweather himself went on record this week to announce his return from retirement, but only for a fight with McGregor.

With a potential Mayweather vs. McGregor mega fight coming to fruition, the last obstacle would be Dana White and the UFC’s blessing.

McGregor (21-3) has already captured the featherweight and lightweight titles while making his way through the UFC. The Irish superstar’s lone defeat inside the Octagon was to Nate Diaz, who submitted the then-featherweight champ with a rear-naked choke in the second round of their UFC 196 headliner.

Do you think the fight will go down? Do you agree with Nate Diaz in his assessment of a potential Mayweather vs. MgGregor showdown?