Nate Diaz Explains Why He’s Getting Boxing License

While many mixed martial arts (MMA) fans are wondering when former UFC welterweight title challenger Nick Diaz will return, his younger brother Nate is apparently also looking to get back inside the Octagon.

The Diaz brothers recently attended this past weekend’s (Sat., January 21, 2017) Bellator 170 event, where LA Times’ Lance Pugmire got the opportunity to catch up with the Stockton Boys. When asked about his hiatus from fighting action since the conclusion of his second bout with rival Conor McGregor at UFC 202, Diaz claims the promotion is ‘putting him on the shelf,’ which is why he’s attempting to get his boxing license in Nevada:

“I know what this is: I’m being put on the shelf,” Diaz said. “That’s why I’m trying to get a boxing license (in Nevada).” “No one in MMA wants it,” he said. “No one says they want a big-deal fight against me. If someone wants to fight, then let’s make a big deal.”

Pugmire then texted UFC President Dana White to inquire about when the younger Diaz may see Octagon action again, to which White responded that he hasn’t heard from him since August:

“Nate said the only fight he wants is Conor … I haven’t heard a word from him [since August]. Usually when guys want a fight, they call.”

When presented with the possibility that Diaz would like to hear from the promotion first, White simply responded with a rolling eyes emoji.

It’s highly likely Diaz won’t fight again until his trilogy bout with ‘The Notorious One;’ however, with McGregor set to take a lengthy period of time off to enjoy the birth of his first child, perhaps a bout between the winner of the interim lightweight title bout featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson would be a possibility.

While Diaz was adamant he wants to remain active, his older brother Nick stated his return to the Octagon is coming “pretty soon”. This comes after reports that Diaz declined a welterweight title bout with Tyron Woodley and former champ Robbie Lawler.