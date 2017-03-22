Nate Diaz Could Also Receive Reduced Punishment From NSAC

Prior to their highly anticipated rematch at August 20, 2016’s UFC 202, bitter rivals Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz got into a heated exchange at a pre-fight press conference. Each man infamously fired water bottles and cans at each other and the consequences for the situation are still being felt.

Luckily for McGregor, however, his punishment was reduced by the Nevada State Athletic Commission today (March 22, 2017). Originally set to receive a $150,000 fine, the Irishman will now receive a $25,000 fine, while also having to complete 25 hours of community service.

Something similar could also be headed Diaz’s way, as commission chairman Anthony Marnell suggested that reducing Diaz’s punishment is only fair:

“We’re going to reach out to Nate and let him know what’s fair is fair and he has an opportunity to come back before us, if he’d like to,” Marnell told the media (Via Fox Sports). “And we’ll make that as painless and as cheap as possible. I think what you heard Attorney General Bateman talk about today was not a percentage of the purse but a fine that’s equivalent to the action taken. So, if we were to do that, you could speculate right now the commission would probably have some sort of reduction, some sort of refund coming back to Nate. My No. 1 goal is fairness.”

The Stockon native had originally been fined $50,000 and given 50 hours of community service to complete.

