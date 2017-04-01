Stockton Swag: Nate Diaz Buys Himself A Boat

Like his rival Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz likes to spend money.

Diaz propelled himself into a completely new tier of superstardom when he found himself embroiled in a rivalry with then-UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor. McGregor was set to challenge Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight title back in March of last year in an attempt to become the promotion’s first ever dual-weight champion, but the Brazilian was forced off the card due to a broken foot.

Enter Diaz, who saved the card on only a few weeks notice, and flipped the MMA world upside down when he submitted ‘The Notorious’ in the second round. The pair would square off again in a big money rematch just five months later, which McGregor won via majority decision.

After making the biggest money of his career, Diaz promised to “buy a whole bunch of nice shi*t” with his newfound wealth, and he’s done just that. The Stockton superstar took to Snapchat to show off the first of his haul:

Nate Diaz bought himself a nice boat pic.twitter.com/8JcSvaK95O — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) April 1, 2017

With a potential third and final trilogy bout against McGregor on the table, there may be more ‘nice sh*t’ for Diaz to add to his collection in the very near future.

Well, not too near, as McGregor is embroiled in his oft-discussed boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, a bout that is and probably will take quite some time to come to fruition.

In the meantime, Diaz is obviously going to enjoy his money.