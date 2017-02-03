Movie Role Pending, Max Holloway Hopes To Fight Soon

Max Holloway is still looking for ‘Jose Waldo’.

The UFC interim 145-pound champ recently attended NFL media day here in Houston, Texas for this weekend’s (Sun. February 5, 2017) Super Bowl LI (quotes courtesy of MMA Junkie), and revealed he is already back in training for what he hopes will be a unification title bout with Jose Aldo:

“I’ve got that last doctor visit to get cleared, but I’m back training, and it feels good,” he said. “It felt good to relax a little bit. The ankle’s all good. I can’t wait to get in there and get the fight, (but) it comes back to let’s find Waldo.”

Holloway is currently on a 10-fight win streak after his interim featherweight title win over Anthony Pettis in the main event of UFC 206 this past December. Due to an ankle injury ‘Blessed’ was unable to jump right back into action to unify his title with the undisputed 145-pound champ Aldo, but he has been keeping busy.

The 25-year-old Hawaiian revealed that he has signed on to be a part of Gerard Butler and 50 Cent’s newest action film “Den of Thieves” in which he’ll be playing a bank robber. The interim featherweight champ will begin filming next week:

“Everyone loves a villain, so it’s time to be the bad guy,” Holloway said.

Despite landing a role in Hollywood, Holloway is still focused on becoming the undisputed champion of the world at 145 pounds and continued his campaign in which he is asking fans to help him ‘find Waldo’ and set up their unification bout as soon as possible:

“Tell your grandma, tell your aunt – people have dog and cat pages, so tell them all now,” he said. “(Aldo) has to be found. We have to get these belts united.”

After having taken out the likes of Cub Swanson, Charles Oliveira, Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas, and now Anthony Pettis, Holloway has compiled a resume against some of the most elite mixed martial artists at featherweight in preparation for Aldo. How do you think the interim 145-pound champ stacks up against ‘Scarface’?