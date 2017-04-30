MMA Community Goes Nuts After Seeing PVZ’s Latest Reebok Ad

By Jon Fuentes -
Paige VanZant’s latest Reebok ad just sparked quite a bit of controversy in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community.

The No. 11-ranked strawweight is sponsored by Reebok and took to her Twitter to issue an ad for the company’s latest “Black and White collection.” The way she went about advertising the new line, however, didn’t sit too well with her fellow mixed martial artists.

You can check out VanZant’s ad here:

Former Invicta FC champ and fellow UFC strawweight Angela Hill took to Twitter to respond to ‘PVZ’s’ ad, insinuating that the 23-year-old’s ad may have contained a little too much sex appeal:

UFC bantamweight Lauren Murphy responded to Hill’s Tweet by claiming she originally thought VanZant’s ad was fake, but suddenly came to the realization that it was very much a legitimate promotion:

It’s not just females who are upset by the promo as Canadian lightweight prospect Jeremy Kennedy also chimed in on the matter:

ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren also expressed his displeasure with the ad as he jokingly asked when the ‘x rated’ version is set to hit social media:

VanZant is clearly one of the more attractive UFC fighters on the promotion’s roster so it doesn’t come as much as a surprise that such an advertisement would be made, but the MMA community doesn’t seem to approve of the strawweight’s promotional methods.

Do you think VanZant crossed the line with her latest Reebok ad? And will this have any affect on her UFC career moving forward?

