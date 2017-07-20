Mike Winkeljohn Explains How Conor McGregor Can Beat Floyd Mayweather

Mike Winkeljohn is one of the most respected striking coaches in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world today, especially due in large part to his assist in developing former multiple time boxing champ Holly Holm evolve into a UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

“The Preacher’s Daughter” competed inside the squared circle for 11 years before making the transition to the cage, and after just two fights under the UFC’s banner she was able to down former female 135-pound queen Ronda Rousey in one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. Winkeljohn recently spoke to ESPN to offer his thoughts on the upcoming boxing bout between UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor and undefeated 49-0 legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. next month (Sat. August 26, 2017).

Winkeljohn believes that McGregor’s ability to bring different angles into the boxing ring from MMA could confuse “Money” a bit, but we’ll know right away if that will play a factor into the fight once the bell rings (quotes via MMA Junkie):