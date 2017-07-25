Mike Tyson: Floyd Mayweather Is Going To Kill Conor McGregor

Mike Tyson isn’t buying the possibility that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will go the distance with Floyd Mayweather next month (Sat. August 26, 2017) in their boxing bout.

The two combat sports mega-stars will engage in the most highly-anticipated combat sporting event of all time. McGregor will be making his professional boxing debut against, arguably, the greatest of all time in undefeated 49-0 former champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. The boxing community has been rather critical of the match-up, and you can add former knockout artist Mike Tyson to that list.

Tyson recently joined Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast to discuss the upcoming bout, and stated that he believes Mayweather is going to kill McGregor when they meet inside the squared circle (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“McGregor’s going to get killed,” Tyson said. “Boxing? I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing, because that’s what it’s all about — can the boxer beat the MMA guy? But Conor put his dumb ass in a position where he’s going to get knocked out, because this guy’s been doing this all his life since he was a little baby, and Conor can’t kick or grab and stuff. He not going to stand much of a chance.”

Although he and the boxing community may not be totally onboard with the fight, Tyson can not deny the spectacle of the event and actually found some of McGregor’s trash-talk during the pair’s World Tour funny: