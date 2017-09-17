Mike Perry vs. Alex Reyes Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event from last night’s (Sat. September 16, 2017) UFC Fight Night 116 event from Pittsburgh, rising UFC welterweight star Mike Perry went one-on-one with promotion newcomer Alex Reyes.

Perry started off his mixed martial arts (MMA) career on an undefeated streak before suffering his first defeat to Alan Jouban this past December via unanimous decision. After getting back on the winning side of things with a nasty knockout win over Jake Ellenberger this past April, “Platinum” is looking to crack into the top 15 of the UFC’s 170-pound rankings.

He was originally slated to meet Thiago Alves in the UFC Fight Night 116 co-main event slot, however, the Brazilian was forced out of the bout and was replaced by UFC newcomer Alex Reyes. After losing back-to-back fights in his pro debut, Reyes embarked on a 13-fight win streak in which he has finished all of his opponents. A win over Perry would certainly be a huge statement in his UFC debut.

From the opening bell, Perry was clearly the aggressor and more seasoned fighter. “Platinum’s” pressure was simply too much for Reyes to handle, as he was knocked out by a vicious knee just a minute into the first round.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: