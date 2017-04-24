Mike Perry: Tyron Woodley Knows I’m Coming For Him

Mike Perry is coming for the UFC welterweight title, and he believes champion Tyron Woodley is expecting him.

‘Platinum’ comes off of a spectacular first round knockout finish over longtime veteran Jake Ellenberger, who has now dropped four of his last five bouts – three of them being by way of finish. Perry on the other hand was coming in off of the first loss of his pro mixed martial arts (MMA) career, a unanimous decision loss to Alan Jouban.

After defeating Ellenberger in such dominant fashion Perry believes that it’s time for the welterweight veteran to call it a career (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I know he had power, man. I’m sure he did,” Perry said. “I mean, top-15, and he’s got all them muscles. We have a very similar body style. But I knew that’s all he wanted, was the right hand. I was setting up the elbows and the left hooks to counter that, that overhand right, and that’s what finished the fight for me. So, I was never worried about his power. “I think he was taking too long to get back to me, man. Maybe it’s time for him to hang up the gloves. I’d be happy to be his last fight. Maybe he’ll come back and beat somebody up, I don’t know.”

The knockout itself wasn’t the only scary part of the whole ordeal, as it took several minutes for Ellenberger to come to as he received medical attention from personal inside the Octagon. Perry believes Ellenberger will be fine moving forward, and doesn’t think he’ll end up being the first man to kill someone inside the Octagon:

“Man, y’all hear how I talk and how I talk about these people,” Perry said. “I don’t think I’m the guy who’s going to be the first dude to kill somebody in the UFC. I think that I have clean knockouts, and with a clean knockout, people go to sleep, but then they wake up and they’ll heal up, they’ll be fine. People do this, we get hit everyday. I’ve seen bad knockouts before. If that were to happen, man, I always pray for my protection and their protection, but I pray for victory too. I’ve got to win, so that’s how I win. That’s how I do it.”

Finally returning to his winning ways and continuing his vicious knockout streak, Perry says he’s gunning for the UFC welterweight strap – and he believes current division champ Tyron Woodley is expecting him: