Mike Perry Obliterates Jake Ellenberger With Second-Round KO

We kicked off tonight’s (Sat. April 22, 2017) UFC Nashville main card with a welterweight clash between UFC veteran Jake Ellenberger and ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

Round One:

The first round gets underway and Perry opened up with a front kick attempt, but paid for it with a takedown from Ellenberger. Perry was able to get back up and threw a few leg kick attempts that landed nowhere. Perry continued to throw some body kicks but Ellenberger was able to keep him at bay with a few straights.

Ellenberger landed a nice counter right hand that sent Perry retreating backwards momentarily, but ‘Platinum’ then began to press forward yet again. Perry continued to struggle to land much other than a few leg kicks. Ellenberger shot in on an unsuccessful takedown attempt and ate a few knees to the body from Perry as a result.

A nice body kick landed for Ellenberger and Perry responds with a flying knee attempt that doesn’t hit anything. Ellenberger then trips Perry but was unable to get on top as ‘Platinum’ shot right back up to his feet. Ellenberger landed a few nice strikes in the clinch to close out the opening five minutes.

Round Two:

Perry opens up the second round by continuing to press the action and Ellenberger lands a nice left hook and right uppercut. Perry begins to backup and weather’s a short storm before landing a massive shot and dropping Ellenberger to the canvas. Perry goes to lock up a choke but Ellenberger gets back up to his feet.

Perry lands a huge right elbow to Ellenberger’s chin and it’s lights out. Perry gets the knockout win.

Official Result: Mike Perry def. Jake Ellenberger via R2 KO (elbow, 1:05)