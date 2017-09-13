UFC Finds Replacement Opponent For Mike Perry

The UFC was scrambling to find rising welterweight star Mike Perry a replacement for his UFC Fight Night 116 co-headliner slot this weekend, following former 170-pound title challenger Thiago Alves’ pull out due to injury – and they found one.

Per a report from MMA Junkie, the UFC has signed Alex Reyes to step in and take on “Platinum” on just three days’ notice. Reyes lost back-to-back fights after making his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut back in 2007. He has since racked up an impressive 12-fight win streak, having finished each of his opponents. Perry sent out the following tweet to thank Reyes for the late step in:

Respect to my new opponent steppin up on 3 days notice. Let's see what you got Alex Reyes — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 13, 2017

Perry suffered the first loss of his MMA career against Alan Jouban back in December via unanimous decision. He followed that up with a vicious second round knockout finish over UFC veteran Jake Ellenberger. UFC Fight Night 116 will go down live on FS1 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this weekend (Sat. September 16, 2017).

The card is headlined by a middleweight match-up between former UFC 185-pound champ Luke Rockhold and former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) dual-weight champ (middleweight and light heavyweight) David Branch. You can check out the full card here:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch

Mike Perry vs. Alex Reyes

Hector Lombard vs. Anthony Smith

Gregor Gillespie vs. Jason Gonzalez

Sergio Moraes vs. Kamaru Usman

Justin Ledet vs. Zu Anyanwu

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Tony Martin vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Anthony Hamilton vs. Daniel Spitz

Uriah Hall vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Felipe Arantes vs. Luke Sanders

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30 p.m. ET)