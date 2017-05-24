Mike Perry Dropped Jeremy Stephens For ‘Hip-Thrusting’ Girlfriend

The UFC hosted its 2017 Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas, Nevada, this past weekend and tensions began to flare between some fighters.

First, it was reported that Cris Cyborg punched Angela Magana after the two got into a heated argument over some previous tweets Magana aimed at Cyborg. However, it seems as if this wasn’t the only physical altercation.

Rising lightweight contender Mike Perry recently revealed that he pushed Jeremy Stephens to the ground after Stephens ‘tried to dance up’ on his girlfriend:

“I pushed Jeremy Stephens to the ground,” he told BJPenn.com. “We were at the Snoop Dogg concert. Cris ‘Cyborg’ had punched that one girl in the face on the second day. On the first night, they got between a couple of fighters, but they didn’t even touch each other. “But then Jeremy Stephens tried to dance up on my girl, and he knew it was my girl. It was at the end of the night. Snoop had already come out, and I had been killing it, dancing with my girl all night. Jeremy Stephens walks up on her, and mid hip-thrust, as he was about to maybe make contact with her body, I pushed that motherf—ker hard as I could, double-hand to his chest, and he fell on the ground. He was mad as hell but he didn’t do s—t.” “He was trying to be a dick, but he’s 145 pounds, he doesn’t want these problems,” Perry continued. “Who the fuck is that guy, bro?”

Perry has gained recognition after winning three of his four UFC bouts by way of stoppage, recently scoring a brutal knockout victory over Jake Ellenberger. Stephens, on the other hand, is coming off of back-to-back losses.

Perhaps the Athlete Retreat didn’t go exactly as the UFC had planned.