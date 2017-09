Mike Perry made short work of Alex Reyes.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 116, Perry took on Reyes inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Reyes was a late replacement opponent, filling in for Thiago Alves.

A lead knee to the body was there for Perry early. He landed a right hand that backed Reyes up. He landed a huge knee to the face in the clinch and that was a wrap.

Final Result: Mike Perry def. Alex Reyes via KO (Knee) – R1, 1:19