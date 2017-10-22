Mike Perry: Darren Till Didn’t Fight Real ‘Cowboy’ In Gdansk

Veteran Donald Cerrone certainly didn’t put on the best performance of his career yesterday (Oct. 21, 2017) in Poland.

“Cowboy” had difficulty figuring out rising contender Darren Till, and he ultimately suffered a brutal first-round TKO loss to “The Pride of Liverpool”. What’s next for Cerrone is unclear, but Till will have many options awaiting him after such an impressive victory.

One potential opponent for Till could be fellow rising contender Mike Perry, who was cage side for yesterday’s bout. “Platinum” acknowledged that Till put on a solid performance, but he also said that the 24-year-old didn’t fight the ‘Cowboy who wins fights’:

“Yeah, he looked good against Donald — against Donald Cerrone,” Perry told John Gooden and Dan Hardy. “Not against ‘The Cowboy.’ That’s not the ‘Cowboy’ that wins fights. That’s the Donald that shows up. I wasn’t happy with Donald’s performance. I’ve seen him fight a lot better. Darren didn’t get a tough fighter tonight, he got someone who gave up in the first round. You know that’s not what we’re gonna see with me.”

Perry currently has a fight lined up, as he’s set to take on Santiago Ponzinibbio in December, but he made it clear that he’s looking forward to fighting Till:

“I’m ready to fight right now, man,” Perry said. “I wish I could have got in that cage with him, in that Octagon. But you know, it doesn’t work like that. We gotta be professionals about this, we’ve gotta sign the paperwork and we’re gonna make it happen. I’m pretty sure that it’s gonna go down. I look forward to it, but first I’ve got work to do first with Santiago Ponzinibbio in Winnipeg, Canada.”

Till has shown phenomenal striking skills in the Octagon in addition to having serious power in his left hand. Perry, however, feels like he would ‘KO’ Till:

“Rankings don’t matter, they’ve never mattered since I got here,” Perry said. “It’s about how hard I hit you with my right and my left hand. He wants to box, I look forward to any MMA fighter that wants to box with me. Santiago Ponzinibbio is gonna be the first example of that. And then I’m gonna show you Darren Till in England, man. I’m gonna KO this man in his hometown. We know what happened last time I went to Manchester.”

Are you interested in seeing Till and Perry do battle?