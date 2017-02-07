Mike Jackson Wants CM Punk: Let’s Find Out Who ‘The Real Can’ Is

Another fighter wants CM Punk inside the Octagon.

Once upon a time Mickey Gall made his UFC debut when he took on Mike Jackson on the Fight Pass prelims of UFC Fight Night 82 in February of last year. Gall won the contest via first round rear-naked choke and earned the opportunity to welcome former WWE Superstar CM Punk to the Octagon.

Punk and Gall met on the main card of UFC 203 live on pay-per-view (PPV) this past September, where Gall easily handled the former professional wrestling star en-route to another first round rear-naked choke win to slap on his resume.

Jackson, however, was left standing in the dust with an 0-1 record in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, however, ‘The Truth’ expressed his interest in stepping into the Octagon with Punk as it makes the most sense:

“You’re trying to make money, and that’s really the only reason we’re bringing this guy in in the first place, and it seems what’s best would be to allow me to fight him,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson, Punk referred to him as a ‘can’ at the time he had been matched up with Gall to determine who would welcome ‘The Cult Of Personality’ to the MMA world. Something Jackson has been wanting to pay Punk back for for quite some time:

“For someone who has zero fight experience to call me a can, that was probably the most offensive thing that I’ve heard throughout this entire ordeal,” Jackson said. “So, he wants to fight one more time at least, and I figure, throw me in there.” “They only have a little bit of promotional material, you don’t have to worry about looking for another fighter to fight CM Punk. I think he and I, we have enough history and a little bit of bad blood that we can just make the money fight right here, right now.”

Jackson then challenged Punk to throw down inside the Octagon to determine who the ‘can’ really is: