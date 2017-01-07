Mike Goldberg Releases Statement On UFC Departure

After almost twenty years with the UFC, Mike Goldberg got his walking papers. The rumors of his departure from the world’s largest MMA promotion began just days before the UFC 2017 pay-per-view event and then later confirmed by UFC President Dana White during a media scrum two days before the event. White stated that he has someone in mind to replace Goldberg but that he would not be able to sign him until July, which is several months away.

Goldberg and Joe Rogan have been a staple of the UFC as their broadcasting team for years. They have covered all of the big fights that the UFC has to offer. While Goldberg has done a great job, he has made some mistakes while on the air. However, with such a long tenure with the company and doing a good job one would have to think that he had job security for a long period of time. That would have been true if the old management at Zuffa had not sold for four billion dollars this past summer. Since then, the UFC has made some big changes within its personnel, and Goldberg, who only covered PPV events as well as big FOX events is no longer with the company as his last event was UFC 207. He didn’t get a send-off or a good luck in your future endeavors but that is just the broadcasting business.

On Friday, Goldberg took to his official Twitter account to issue a statement on his UFC departure:

“I wish I could respond to every single fan, fighter and member of the media who reached out and showed their support, gratitude, and appreciation,” Goldberg posted. “It has been overwhelming and so gratifying! Thank you!! “Every single UFC, from Ultimate Japan to UFC 207, my primary focus has been on just 2 things! First, to bring passion, energy and raw emotion to our fans around the world, dedicated, diehard fans like none other! Second, to properly represent each and every fighter, from UFC newcomer to veterans with 20 plus Octagon battles, our fighters work so hard and sacrifice so much it was my responsibility to properly prepare and tell their stories!! And just for the record, I still believe that Anderson Silva’s Precision is Precise.”

What an incredible ride! I’ll forever be grateful for being on this journey with all of you for the last 19 years! pic.twitter.com/reg3APxk9X — Mike Goldberg (@MFG16) January 7, 2017

Goldberg has not made an announcement of what may be next for him professionally. One would have to think that he might get a job with Bellator, WSOF or other MMA promotions.