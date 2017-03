Miesha Tate Reveals Which Fight She Would Come Out Of Retirement For

Former woman’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has been happily retired since losing to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205.

While Tate has remained active as an UFC analyst for FOX Sports 1, she did reveal the one fight that would draw her out of retirement, and to little surprise, that fight would be against her longtime nemesis Ronda Rousey.