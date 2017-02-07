Miesha Tate Has No Desire To Return To Fighting

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate recently retired from fighting after dropping her second consecutive loss to Raquel Pennington at last November’s UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Now a few months into her retirement, Tate admits that a return to the cage is nowhere on her radar:

“At this point, it’s not even on the radar, so I can’t say that will probably happen, because I don’t think that it will,” Tate (18-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC) today told MMAjunkie Radio.

The inaugural UFC women’s featherweight champion will be crowned in the main event of this weekend’s (Feb. 11, 2017) UFC 208 from Brooklyn, New York when ex-bantamweight champion Holly Holm meets Germaine de Randamie.

The formation of a new division doesn’t seem to interest Tate, however, even though she was the female to submit Holm last March to steal “The Preacher’s Daughter’s” then held 135-pound strap.

At this point, “Cupcake” seems content continuing her life after fighting:

“I’m really happy in the retirement, honestly,” she said. “I’ve just been really enjoying myself and figuring out a little bit more about who I am beyond Miesha the fighter. It’s been a very interesting process, so I’m really enjoying that. I don’t have any plans to come back, or even any desire to. “So unless that drastically changes, I don’t see myself going back in there. It’s an all-or-none sport. It’s got to be 110 percent, or not at all for me. So unless something makes me want to get back in there like a crazy person, I won’t be.”

