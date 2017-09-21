Miesha Tate Doesn’t Want To See Rousey Slaughtered By Cyborg

Earlier this week, Edmond Tarverdyan, Ronda Rousey’s longtime head coach, made headlines when he said that he’d like to see Rousey return for one fight against UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

Cyborg, like many in the MMA community, has expressed no interest in the bout. Due to Rousey’s recent losing streak, which includes back-to-back knockout losses, many have suggested that fighting Cyborg would be a dangerous idea for the “Rowdy” one.

Miesha Tate, a former rival and foe of Rousey, shares this sentiment, recently labeling the idea as ‘nonsense’:

“I’m gonna give Cyborg a round of applause, because she wouldn’t look more like a bully than if she took that fight with Ronda,” Tate said Wednesday on her SiriusXM radio show MMA Tonight. “That would be ridiculous. It’s just nonsense to even think about that. I cannot believe that Edmond would suggest something so asinine.”

Continuing on, Tate said that the fight isn’t even ‘appealing’, while adding in that she wouldn’t like to see Rousey get ‘slaughtered’ by Cyborg:

“It’s just kind of silly,” Tate said. “I think Edmond just wants another payday so he can try to pay off his bankruptcy issues, because Jiminy Christmas. Poor Ronda. I’m not her biggest fan, but I wouldn’t even want to see that fight. I’m not her biggest fan, but I wouldn’t want to see her get slaughtered by Cyborg at this point in her career, either. It’s not appealing. That’s not what this sport is about. It’s about great competitive matchups and I just don’t feel like it’s even fair to ask for something like that. If you were looking out for your athlete, why would you do that?”

At one point, Rousey and Cyborg were considered to be the two best female fighters on the planet, which is why the super fight was so intriguing.

Now, however, do you have any interest in seeing the two face-off?