Mickey Gall Finally Booked For UFC Return

After beating two of the UFC’s more famous names (though not necessarily the best fighters) in 2016, undefeated welterweight prospect Mickey Gall has been out of action for the entirety of this year.
That will all change at the upcoming UFC 217, however.
Word broke from Newsday (via MMA Fighting) today that Gall will face Randy Brown at the anticipated pay-per-view (PPV) event this November 4 from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.
The bout will join a quickly forming card which features three title fights when Michael Bisping faces a returning Georges St-Pierre for the middleweight championship, Cody Garbrandt finally defends his bantamweight title against TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk battles Rose Namajunas.
Gall has performed well in his short UFC tenure thus far, submitting Mike Jackson, Punk, and Northcutt via rear-naked choke in all three of his octagon bouts. He sits at a promising-but-still-unproven 4-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career after finding the opportunity to compete in the UFC on Dana White’s “Looking For A Fight” online series.
Brown was also found on the show and currently sits at 3-2 in the UFC. He was most recently handed a decision defeat by Belal Muhammad.
Not that it needed it, but UFC 217 has added yet another potentially exciting bout to possibly the most jam-packed lineup of 2017 – at a time when they need just that more than ever. Check out the full updated card right here:
Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre
Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw
Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricardo Ramos
Johny Hendricks vs. Paulo Borrachinha
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Curtis Blaydes
Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba
Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins
Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal