Mickey Gall Finally Booked For UFC Return

After beating two of the UFC’s more famous names (though not necessarily the best fighters) in 2016, undefeated welterweight prospect Mickey Gall has been out of action for the entirety of this year.

That will all change at the upcoming UFC 217, however.

Word broke from Newsday (via MMA Fighting) today that Gall will face Randy Brown at the anticipated pay-per-view (PPV) event this November 4 from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

The bout will join a quickly forming card which features three title fights when Michael Bisping faces a returning Georges St-Pierre for the middleweight championship, Cody Garbrandt finally defends his bantamweight title against TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk battles Rose Namajunas.

Gall has performed well in his short UFC tenure thus far, submitting Mike Jackson, Punk, and Northcutt via rear-naked choke in all three of his octagon bouts. He sits at a promising-but-still-unproven 4-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career after finding the opportunity to compete in the UFC on Dana White’s “Looking For A Fight” online series.

Brown was also found on the show and currently sits at 3-2 in the UFC. He was most recently handed a decision defeat by Belal Muhammad.

Not that it needed it, but UFC 217 has added yet another potentially exciting bout to possibly the most jam-packed lineup of 2017 – at a time when they need just that more than ever. Check out the full updated card right here:

Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre

Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricardo Ramos

Johny Hendricks vs. Paulo Borrachinha

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Curtis Blaydes

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba

Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins

Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal