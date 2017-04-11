Michelle Waterson Reveals Her Ultimate Goal For 2017

Michelle Waterson is on the hunt for the women’s 115-pound title.

Waterson, a former atomweight champion under the Invicta FC banner, is undefeated in her UFC tenure with back-to-back submission wins. ‘The Karate Hottie’ has her fiercest opponent yet approaching in the co-main event of UFC on FOX 24 this weekend (Sat. April 15, 2017) when she takes on No. 4-ranked Rose Namajunas.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani yesterday (Mon. April 10, 2017) Waterson got the opportunity to talk about her journey in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). After her huge win over Paige VanZant this past December Waterson is slowly blossoming into a big star in the sport, and she couldn’t be more grateful (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I’ve come to the realization that everyone has their own journey, and this is my journey. I am grateful to have had the experience in the shadows because it’s made me into the fighter I am today,” said Waterson.

Now Waterson is facing some stiff competition when she takes on ‘Thug’, who hasn’t competed since July of last year when she suffered a split decision loss to No. 2-ranked Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

While current division champ Joanna Jędrzejczyk prepares to defend her title against Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 next month, Waterson hopes a win over Namajunas will solidify her as the next contender for the winner of that bout: