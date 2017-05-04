Michael Johnson Eying July Return At UFC 213

UFC lightweight Michael Johnson wanted a big fight three months ago and almost received it as he was willing to cut weight in order to fight Tony Ferguson, which would have been a rematch, at UFC 209 after Khabib Nurmagomedov withdrew from the bout due to health issues. It would have been the co-main event of the event. However, the rematch did not happen as Ferguson declined the fight. Johnson has yet to be offered another opponent and he is confused by the decision.

“I offered the UFC a few people I’d like to fight, and they said they’d get back to me,” Johnson told MMAjunkie Radio on Tuesday. “I don’t know if these guys are waiting to see if they want to take the fight or not, but I have no idea. I have no idea what’s going on right now, to tell you the truth.”

Fighters are not used to waiting for their next fight in the UFC as the promotion is always wanting fighters to compete often. Johnson would like to think he’s earned a little extra consideration as an octagon veteran with several notable wins under his belt. It is a bit difficult to say that until he finds out how much his career vision aligns with the matchmaking department. According to Johnson, he was offered to fight former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis or standout Evan Dunham. Johnson stated that he would be interested in a rematch with Edson Barboza, even though he already holds a win over him.

When could we see Johnson fight again? UFC 213, which goes down July 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, would be ideal for him.

“That’s what I’m keeping my fingers crossed for and what I’m training for, and if not, then we’ll go from there,” Johnson said.

Johnson is currently 1-2 in his last three bouts, and he is a tough spot when it comes to making demands. A fight with Pettis might be a little more reasonable.

“He’s just a former champ,” Johnson said of “Showtime.” “I always want to test myself. I look at myself as one of the best stand up guys in the lightweight division. People look at him as one of the best guys in the lightweight division, so I want to cross off my list another guy that thinks they’re the best strikers in the world and take him out.”

Although Johnson has done that a few times throughout his career, he has stepped up when others have not, and the old saying of fighting anywhere, anytime, against anyone would apply to him, prospective opponents, maybe not so much.

“I think that’s the biggest piece of (expletive) fighters can say, because when it comes down to it, they always find excuses, like money, or I didn’t have enough time, or I don’t want to travel this place,” he said. “One thing I can say, I will fight anybody, anytime.”

Johnson is not the only fighter waiting for their next fight. Ferguson is in the same boat as he is waiting to see what his future holds and has called out Diaz if a fight with Conor McGregor isn’t on the table. Johnson is willing to fight Ferguson if he would take the fight.