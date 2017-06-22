Michael Chiesa: Conor McGregor Fighting Floyd Mayweather Is F–king Retarded

There are a lot of fighters in the UFC’s lightweight division that are frustrated due to the fact that its champion has yet to defend the title since winning back in November at UFC 205. Michael Chiesa, who will headline a show in Oklahoma City this weekend where he takes on rival Kevin Lee, is one of them.

He is number six ranked in the division, and a win over Lee could get him into the top five to put him one step closer to a title shot. The reason that McGregor is not defending the title anytime soon is pretty obvious. He’s taking a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Chiesa vented his frustration about that on a recent episode of the Fight Society podcast (via Fox Sports).

“We don’t need to beat around the bush. Conor’s doing what he’s doing is f—king retarded. What Conor is doing is ridiculous. It’s a tricky decision, and it’s all tricky because we’re sitting and waiting for one guy to do something, and you’ve got 10 guys spring loaded to do something. Like we’re all gunning to be world champion, and it sucks just having to sit back and wait to see what this guy does. “By the time the Floyd fight happens, his belt will have not moved for a year. This division has already been plagued by delays. Look when (Anthony) Pettis was champion, how many fights we had. We had none. There’s never been an interim title. Once again the lightweight division is back logged so it kind of sucks. It really does.”

Chiesa will give McGregor credit though, which is that the money he’s getting for the Floyd fight is pretty much impossible to turn down. With that kind of money, most people, including Chiesa, can understand why it’s happening.

“As upset as I am in the state of the lightweight division, I’d probably do the same thing if I were Conor and I had $100 million waiting for me. I don’t blame him for doing what he’s doing, but it sucks for the rest of us.”

Chiesa will fight Lee in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on this Sunday.