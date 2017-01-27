Michael Bisping To Yoel Romero: Keep Juicing, USADA Is Coming For You

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was put on blast by the division’s number one contender Yoel Romero earlier this week after he accused Bisping of ducking him. However, Bisping was not impressed by it.

Bisping recently fired back at Romero and brought up his history. Romero was previously popped by United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in Jan. 2016, which Bisping used against him. Bisping is currently sidelined with an injury right now so expect to see them exchange words until they finally get it on inside the world famous octagon, which Romero thinks will be sometime in May. Time will tell if that comes true.

Bisping posted the following on Twitter:

@YoelRomeroMMA keep juicing boy. Usada are coming for you! — michael (@bisping) January 27, 2017

In the meantime that fight fans will have to wait to see Bisping and Romero fight, we get a special matchup between Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi at UFC 2010. One would have to think that the winner of this fight could be next in line for a title shot. While Weidman is on a losing streak, he is still a draw and former champion, who could rack up a few wins this year that puts him in a title bout. Mousasi is on fire right now, and if he wins this fight, then he could easily wait and get a title shot.