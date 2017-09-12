Michael Bisping Tells Georges St-Pierre To Not ‘Get Caught’ Using Steroids

After months and months of speculation, middleweight champion Michael Bisping and returning former welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre are finally set to meet in the main event of UFC 217, which is set to take place on Nov. 4, 2017 from the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The bout was briefly announced last March when the UFC held a press conference that featured the two fighters, although a date nor a venue was revealed. UFC President Dana White had repeatedly said that the ‘ship had sailed’ on the fight, but we are now less than two months away from it.

As expected, Bisping has ramped up his trash talk ahead of the fight, and in a recent video posted to his official Instagram account, “The Count” can be seen filming St. Pierre after a media event, while reminding “Rush” to ‘take steroids’:

Bye George A post shared by Mikebisping (@mikebisping) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

It’s unclear whether or not Bisping was accusing St. Pierre or if he was just playing mind games, but it was an obvious attempt to get under the skin of the Canadian star.

St. Pierre, who hasn’t competed since scoring a highly controversial split-decision victory over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in 2013, has long been an advocate for stricter drug testing. Performance-enhancing-drug use in MMA was one reason St. Pierre left the sport, and it took a complete revamping of the UFC’s drug testing program for him to even consider a return.

What do you make of Bisping’s comments and who do you expect to come out on top in November?