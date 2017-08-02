Michael Bisping Says GSP Fight ‘Is On November 4’ In NY

UFC President Dana White has repeatedly said that the ‘ship has sailed’ on a potential middleweight title fight between champion Michael Bisping and former longtime welterweight titleholder Georges St. Pierre, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Prior to UFC 214, which took place this past weekend (July 29, 2017) in Anaheim, California, White said that St. Pierre would take on the winner of the event’s co-main event between 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia. Woodley ended up winning, but White wasn’t pleased with his performance, which led him to change his tune on St. Pierre’s future.

In fact, Bisping recently said that White confirmed with him that he’ll fight St. Pierre on Nov. 4, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City:

“To be honest, Dana said at the press conference last week that the Bisping-GSP ship had sailed,” Bisping said on a recent edition of his podcast. “He said the winner of Woodley vs. Maia gets GSP and I was like oh right, whatever, it would’ve been nice and a bigger payday and all that stuff, but I was just mentally drained with it all. I stopped campaigning because every time Dana would just shut it down. So I drive home later on and Dana White calls. There you go, the fight is on November 4, Madison Square Garden, Michael Bisping versus GSP.”

St. Pierre hasn’t competed since scoring a highly controversial split-decision victory over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in 2013. He went into a semi-retirement after the bout, always leaving the door open for a return before officially announcing a comeback earlier this year.

Bisping, on the other hand, shocked the world last June, knocking out Luke Rockhold on short notice at UFC 199 to become the undisputed 185-pound champion. He then defended that title with a decision victory over Dan Henderson late last year.

Are you still interested in seeing Bisping and St. Pierre face off?