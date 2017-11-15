Michael Bisping Says Anderson Silva’s Legacy Is Destroyed

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has landed himself in hot water once again, as the 42-year-old has failed his second United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug test. Silva was removed from his scheduled meeting with Kelvin Gastleum on November 25th in Shanghai, China.

The now-former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping offered to step in as a late notice replacement, coming off a submission loss to Georges St-Pierre on November 4th in which he dropped his 185-pound title after being rendered unconcious. It’s expected to be one of “The Count’s” final appearances inside the cage before he hangs up his gloves for good.

Recently Bisping took part in a conference call to promote his bout with Gastelum and offered his thoughts on Silva pulling out of the bout after failing another drug test. Bisping claimed that the debacle ‘completely destroys’ the Brazilian’s legacy and labeled “The Spider” a cheater (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“This completely destroys his legacy, in my opinion,” Bisping said. “There’s a lot of people who have short memories and they’ll just remember his performances. His performances were great. But if you test positive for steroids twice — once, you can try to talk your way out of it; twice, I think the nail’s in the coffin. The guy was a cheat and it’s shame. It’s really, really disappointing. I was a huge fan of Anderson Silva. It’s just disappointing and it’s a black eye for the sport of MMA.”

UFC Fight Night Shanghai takes place on Saturday November 25, 2017 from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.