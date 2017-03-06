Michael Bisping Rips On UFC 209 Main Event, Vows To F**k Up Georges St-Pierre

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley narrowly defended his title against Stephen Thompson at this past weekend’s UFC 209 event. He won the fight by majority decision, which has been criticized as a bad fight.

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently spoke with TMZ Sports after the fight, and when asked bout, he gave his opinion about it and did not hold back. Bisping, who is set to fight defend his belt against former long-time UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre later this year, said that if the title fight at UFC 209 was between the best the 170-pound division has to offer, then he likes his odds against “GSP.”

“Well, let’s be honest, it was tactical, but it wasn’t the most satisfying fight,” said Bisping. “If they’re the best welterweights in the world, then I should fuck up GSP. That’s a fact. If they’re the best welterweights in the world, then GSP is going to a funeral pretty quick.” “Best welterweight of all time? I like Tyron but all I saw there was 20 minutes of backing up. You’ve got to go forwards to win a fight. It was a tactical fight, Tyron won, congratulations to him. Well done.”

Bisping had quite the week as he won Upset of the Year at the World MMA Award, and then on Friday, he attended a press conference with St-Pierre for their upcoming fight. However, the presser got off to a unique start as Bisping was several minutes late to it and the UFC chose to start it without him. He did arrive but with a raspy voice and St-Pierre accused him of still being drunk from the night before as the two exchanged barbs on stage.

“If the fight was happening sometime soon, if I was in fight camp, then I wouldn’t touch a drop of alcohol. But the fact is, the guy needs so long to get ready for the fight, we’re not gonna fight until the summer. So I’m in Vegas, I went to an award show, I won an award; am I not allowed to have a couple of cocktails the night before? GSP grow up. Stop acting like a 12-year-old. I’m in Vegas, if I want to party, I’ll party.”

You can watch the interview here: