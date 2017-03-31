Michael Bisping Reveals George St-Pierre’s Master Plan

Michael Bisping thinks he has Georges St-Pierre’s master return plan all figured out.

‘The Count’ is set to defend his middleweight throne against the returning former welterweight king Georges St-Pierre at a date that has yet to be finalized. A press conference took place earlier this year to hype the upcoming bout, where ‘GSP’ hinted at already having a big plan mapped out for his mixed martial arts (MMA) return.

Bisping took to his Sirius XM Radio show, The Countdown, and said he hasn’t heard a thing about a date for his fight with the Canadian, making it hard for him to plan for his training camp (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Since the press conference, I haven’t heard a thing. It’s been radio silence. So I’m just getting a little frustrated with the whole situation. I’ve had no bout agreement. If you’re training for a fight, you’ve got to target your weight you’ve got to structure other things in your life, other opportunities that might come your way that you have to turn down. You’ve got to start planning it all, and July really isn’t that far away.”

Bisping’s last Octagon appearance saw him successfully defend his 185-pound title for the first time, as he took home a unanimous decision win over longtime rival Dan Henderson. The win marked the fifth-straight victory in the Brit’s career since his loss to Luke Rockhold in 2014.

St-Pierre got the better end of a highly controversial split decision in his last Octagon outing, edging out then-challenger Johny Hendricks in the main event of UFC 167 back in 2013. He later relinquished his 170-pound title and announced his retirement from the sport. Now the Canadian phenom is back and is looking to accomplish great things with his return.

‘The Count’ believes he knows what St-Pierre’s plans are for his comeback run, citing the opportunity to become the first ever three division champion as ‘Rush’s’ ultimate goal:

“Here’s what I think GSP’s plan is. He comes back, he fights me, he beats me. In the time that takes, Demian Maia beats Jorge Masvidal then he fights Tyron Woodley. [St-Pierre] believes – because he said this – that Maia beats Woodley. Then, from him fighting me, he fights Maia, relinquishes the 185-pound belt, then he goes for the 170 belt. He fights Maia because stylistically it’s a good fight for him because Georges is a great wrestler and he’s very, very accomplished at jiu-jitsu. I think he can do what I’m going to do to GSP, stop his takedowns and win the fight on the feet. “Then from there – he’s spoke about this – then he’s gonna relinquish that and then fight Conor McGregor for the lightweight belt. That is his master plan, I guarantee it. And if he can pull it off, then he would definitely go down as the greatest mixed martial arts fighter in history. “I do think that after that, he’s gonna fight at his weight class – 170 – and then go for the big, big money fight against Conor, which would be almost as big as, maybe, Conor vs. Floyd. That would do bigger numbers than Conor vs. Nate Diaz. It would be massive.”

Bisping is sure without a shadow of a doubt that the UFC is onboard for St-Pierre’s master plan, but he has every intention on raining all over the Canadian’s parade before it even gets started: