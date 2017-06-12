Michael Bisping Removed From Flight For Random Search

It appears as though UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was involved in a random search at an airport that resulted in him needing to be removed from his Norwegian flight.

Bisping took to Twitter to comment on the matter:

1 of 2-Norwegian airlines just removed me from my flight for a random search. Including searching my seat in case maybe I hid something lol — michael (@bisping) June 11, 2017

2 of 2 so now back on. Wtf! Crazy. Proper searched. — michael (@bisping) June 11, 2017

Bisping has had a crazy ride as it pertains to his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as of late after winning the UFC 185-pound title from Luke Rockhold via first round knockout last year. “The Count” made his first title defense against a then-No. 14-ranked Dan Henderson in his hometown of London, England via unanimous decision.

It was expected that Bisping would make his next title defense against former UFC welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre, who has come out of retirement after signing a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, but it was later called off by UFC President Dana White after St-Pierre said he wouldn’t be ready to fight until after October.

Now, White has implemented an interim middleweight title bout between No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero and No. 3-ranked Robbert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 213 next month (Sat. July 8, 2017). It is expected that Bisping will fight the winner of that bout after he has recovered from a lingering knee injury.

What are your thoughts on Bisping potentially defending his title against either Romero or Whittaker?