Home UFC Michael Bisping Removed From Flight For Random Search

Michael Bisping Removed From Flight For Random Search

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0
SHARE

It appears as though UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was involved in a random search at an airport that resulted in him needing to be removed from his Norwegian flight.

Bisping took to Twitter to comment on the matter:

Bisping has had a crazy ride as it pertains to his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as of late after winning the UFC 185-pound title from Luke Rockhold via first round knockout last year. “The Count” made his first title defense against a then-No. 14-ranked Dan Henderson in his hometown of London, England via unanimous decision.

It was expected that Bisping would make his next title defense against former UFC welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre, who has come out of retirement after signing a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, but it was later called off by UFC President Dana White after St-Pierre said he wouldn’t be ready to fight until after October.

Now, White has implemented an interim middleweight title bout between No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero and No. 3-ranked Robbert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 213 next month (Sat. July 8, 2017). It is expected that Bisping will fight the winner of that bout after he has recovered from a lingering knee injury.

What are your thoughts on Bisping potentially defending his title against either Romero or Whittaker?

NEXT: Max Holloway Reacts To Edgar & Swanson's Callouts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR