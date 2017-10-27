Michael Bisping Reacts To Recent Assault Allegations

The fallout from the news of UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping being sued continues.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bisping is facing a lawsuit after he allegedly choked a man in July. The suit was filed by Antonio Georgakopoulos, who claimed he was choked by the UFC champion when they ran into each other at a 24-Hour Fitness gym in Anaheim.

It was noted that Bisping went crazy on Georgakopoulos for “taking his weights” without asking during a workout.

Antonio is claiming that Bisping called him various names including a “little punk” and an “idiot” — and then dropped the “you don’t know who I am?” line. Once the verbal tirade, Bisping grabbed him by the throat and began to squeeze thus cutting off his oxygen.

He was about to lose consciousness, but another weight lifter intervened and broke it up. This led to Bisping screaming, “Let’s take this outside.” The Anaheim Police Department then responded to the incident.

Bisping recently spoke about the lawsuit. “Total bollocks,” Bisping said Thursday at a UFC 217 media lunch. “There’s your comment.”

Bisping was not arrested as a result of the incident but rather complied with the investigation. Georgakopoulos is filing a lawsuit for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among others.

What’s interesting is that UFC, WME-IMG (the UFC’s parent company) and 24-Hour Fitness are named in the lawsuit.

Anaheim Police Department public information officer Sgt. Daron Wyatt told MMA Fighting that the investigation was submitted to the City Attorney’s Office and “it was determined there was insufficient evidence to file a criminal case,” Wyatt said.

According to Bisping, he believes that the lawsuit was filed this week for a reason and that is due to his upcoming title defense against former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre at next Saturday’s UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event in New York at Madison Square Garden. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.