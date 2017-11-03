Michael Bisping Opens Up On Confrontation With Jorge Masvidal

Earlier this week, UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal were involved in a heated confrontation just days before their fights at UFC 217, which is slated to take place on Saturday, November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Bisping is set to defend his title against former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre in the main event while Masvidal will take on former title contender Stephen Thompson in a welterweight bout that will air on the main card.

Despite the two fighters not being in the same weight class, they did get into a verbal altercation on Wednesday as Bisping was on his way to open workouts.

As of this writing, it’s still not known as to why they exchanged words or the origin of their beef. Keep in mind that they have taken shots at each other on social media in the past. At the end of the day, Bisping and Masvidal got pretty heated with Masvidal at one point calling Bisping a gay slur.

Fast forward to Thursday’s UFC 217 press conference, the UFC middleweight champion addressed the issue when he was asked about Masvidal and the incident, and he brushed it off.

“Who?” Bisping said to media reporters (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “Ain’t no one up here called Jorge Masvidal. That little b*tch. Yeah, he’ll get a slap when the time is right.”

Masvidal and his manager Abe Kawa shared a video of the exchange with Bisping on social media. However, the video has since been deleted. It’s 2017, so the video is still online and will be for a long period of time.